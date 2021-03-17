Sony Pictures ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Gets Pushed Back To September 2021

While there’s still no confirmation as to the Sony-verse films being tied to the MCU, we can almost guarantee that it will be eventually. The sequel to Sony’s Venom has been pushed back 3 months to September 17, 2021.

Andy Serkis (Black Panther, Lord of the Rings) is helming the film, with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson will be coming back to their respective roles.

The film’s title is Venom: Let There Be Carnage and will dive in to Cletus Cassidy, a serial murder, as he becomes one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes, Carnage.

In the past, Spider-Man and Venom team up to stop Carnage. However, due to Sony owning Spider-Man properties, we’ll only see Venom take on the murderous villain. Maybe.

There have been talks about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man making an apperance in the sequel film, but those are just speculations.

Nods to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man were featured in the Jared Leto led Morbius film, with Michael Keaton reprising as Vulture. Other teases were in the trailer, such as a poster featuring Spider-Man with MURDERER spray painted across it. If you remember the end of Far From Home, Mysterio reveals who Spider-Man really is.

No other information has been disclosed but expect a trailer coming in a few months.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy as Venom, Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, Sean Delaney, and William W. Barbour. Written by Kelly Marcel and directed by Andy Serkis.

