Uma Thurman Joins Disney’s ‘Hollywood Stargirl’

Two weeks ago we reported that a sequel to the sleeper Disney+ hit Stargirl was not only in development, but given a title and a production start date. Now, according to THR, it appears that Uma Thurman hasalso joined the film in a pivotal role.

Based on the YA novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli Stargirl debuted on Disney+ a little over a year ago – March 13th to be exact. The first film followed a high school boy who finds himself drawn to a mysterious (and musically gifted) girl named Susan “Stargirl” Caraway with a free-spirit and an unusual outlook on the world. Unlike the first film though, the sequel will be told through the perspective of Stargirl as she leaves her hometown and goes on to follow her dreams in Hollywood.

Thurman will play a musician by the name of Roxanne Martel, whom Stargirl encounters along her journey and becomes inspired by. Thurman joins the previously announced Judy Greer and Elijah Richardson.

Grace VanderWaal, whose career famously kicked off after she won America’s Got Talent at the age of 12, will reprise her role as Stargirl. Julia Hart, who co-wrote and directed the first film, also returns to helm the next chapter of Stargirl’s life. Co-writers Kristin Hahn and Jordan Horowitz will also produce.

Most cinephiles might know Thurman for her grittier roles and collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, this wouldn’t be the first time she ventured off into lighter territory. Just last year she starred alongside Robert De Niro in The War with Grandpa.

She’s currently filming a TV series for Apple TV+ entitled Suspicion.

