First Poster For ‘Loki’ Released

11 hours ago Derek Cornell

Marvel and Disney+ are getting ready to premiere Falcon and the Winter Soldier tomorrow and reactions have been relatively positive. This is the second series airing this year, following WandaVision, which ended three weeks ago.

Marvel Studios dropped the first poster to Loki, which is set to debut this June.

The series has already been green-lit for a second season, so we can expect some pretty amazing things.

Take a look down below and check out the trailer, which premiered during Disney Investor Day.

Image

Disney+’s Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular characteralso set to star are Sophie Di Martino (Yesterday), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), all in unknown roles. Kate Herron (Daybreak) will direct the series. Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) wrote and will serve as the showrunner on the series.

Loki will start streaming on June 11, 2021 on Disney+.

