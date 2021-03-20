Disney’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Biopic Begins Casting

A few months back it was revealed that Disney’s upcoming film based on the life of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greek Freak, had found its director. Now, not only has the film found its star, but it’s also begin casting additional roles too!

According to Variety, relative newcomer Uche Agada will play the phenom. Additionally, Yetide Badaki and Dayo Okeniyi have been cast as Antetokounmpo’s mother and father respectively.

The film is set to follow Antetokounmpo and his family’s struggles prior to him becoming one of the youngest (and most exciting) players in the NBA.

A Private War and Grace of Monaco scribe Amesh Amel, while the previously announced Akin Omotoso will direct. Antetokounmpo will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Born in Greece to Nigerian parents, Giannis Antetokounmpo started out playing in the Greek basketball league before moving to Spanish team CAI Zaragoza. In 2013, he made himself available for the NBA Draft and was chosen as a first-round pick, 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 2016/17 season, he led the Bucks in all stats categories and became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 across total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He received the award for Most Improved Player in 2017.

The film’s title comes from Antetokounmpo’s nickname which he earned because of both his massive size and talent.

While this will be Agada’s feature film debut, Badaki and Okeniyi have appeared in various films and series throughout the years. Badaki is probably most known for her recent stint on Starz’s American Gods, while Okeniyi is most known for his work on The Hunger Games and Terminator Genisys.

Filming for Greek Freak is expected to begin later this year, and the film will debut on Disney+ next year.

Source: Variety

Related