‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series in the Works for Disney+

Though the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye has yet to be released, it seems a spin-off Disney+ series, based on the character of Echo, is already in early development, according to Variety.

The show would focus on the character of Echo, played by Alaqua Cox who also stars in the Hawkeye series. Echo is a the superhero name of Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American character who can exactly replicate movements of another person in battle. She first appeared alongside Daredevil in a comic strip from 1999. Cox will be the first person to play the character in live-action.

The Echo series will be written and executive produced by Etan and Emily Cohen for Disney+.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as the titular character, with Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop. Though an exact release date has not been confirmed, it will likely hit the streamer in late 2021.

