‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Breaks Record As Most Watched Premiere Ever On Disney+

It’s been less than three days since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on Disney+, but it’s already the most watched series premiere on the platform ever.

Without providing exact numbers Disney flexed its latest streaming achievement in an e-mail sent out to trades Monday afternoon.

According to the e-mail, between this past Friday and Sunday the premiere became “the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.” So that means viewers overseas were just as eager to see what Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes were up to post Avengers: Endgame.

Because there weren’t any exact numbers released, there unfortunately isn’t a frame of reference for this achievement. So we don’t know how this particular premiere fares against previous season/series premieres for shows like WandaVision or The Mandalorian. However, the e-mail does go on to say that the aside from the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the premieres for WandaVision and the second season of The Mandalorian are, collectively, the most three most watched on the platform to date. With more fresh original content on the way this year such as Loki, What If?, and Ms. Marvel, it’ll be interesting to see if/how the trend changes.

Now, when you take in to account the fact that this weekend Zack Snyder’s Justice League also dropped on rival platform HBO Max, this milestone is especially interesting because it disproves the idea that both DC and Marvel can’t coexist successfully. Regardless of what team you’re on though, it’s not hard to see that right now the fans are the ones that are winning.

