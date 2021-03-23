‘Black Widow’ and ‘Cruella’ Will Debut in Theaters and Disney+; ‘Shang-Chi’ Shifts to September

As COVID is still changing film timelines, Disney is the latest studio to undergo changes again.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow and Walt Disney Studios’ Cruella, starring Emma Stone have both pushed back their release dates and will simultaneously premiere theatrically and on Disney+ with premiere access.

Regarding Black Widow, its fate has been up for debate for over a year now and a lot of the Disney+ speculation can now be out to rest. The studio has also released a new poster for the Scarlett Johannson-led feature with the new release date.

Several other Disney properties have made a shift as well but all except Pixar’s Luca will still remain theatrical.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.”

Cruella moves to Disney+with Premier Access and theaters May 28, 2021, Black Widow moves to Disney+ with Premier Access and theaters July 9, 2021, Luca moves to Disney+ June 18, 2021, Free Guys moves to August 13, 2021, Shang-Chi moves to September 3, 2021, The King’s Man moves to December 22, 2021, Deep Water moves to January 14, 2022, and Death on the Nile moves to February 11, 2022.

