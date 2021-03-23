Disney+ Releases Official Trailer For The High School Basketball Series ‘Big Shot’

Disney+ has released the first full-length trailer for their upcoming high school basketball series Big Shot, starring John Stamos (Full House) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp).

The series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who is fired from his current job and ends up in an elite girl’s private high school and is kept in check by the school’s principal (Nicole Brown). Rounding out the cast is Shiri Appleby Holly, the good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach, Richard Robicheaux as George, Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Monique Green as Olive, Tisha Custodio as Carolyn ‘Mouse’ Smith, and Cricket Wampler as Samantha ‘Giggles’.

Big Shot is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios. Brad Garret (Christopher Robin), who pitched the original idea to Kelley, will also executive produce. Bill D’Elia will executive produce and directed the first episode.

The series, which will drop episodes weekly will premier on Disney+ April 16.

