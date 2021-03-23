New Justin Roiland Series ‘Koala Man’ Coming To Hulu

First there was Batman. Then there was Spider-Man. Now, there’s…um, Koala Man?

According to Variety, that’s the latest show by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland to be picked up by Hulu.

Created and produced by Michael Cusack, the series is set to follow a family man (also played by Cusack) who moonlights as Koala Man, an Australian crime fighting superhero with absolutely no powers but a taste for justice.

The series will reportedly consist of eight episodes and be distributed by 20th Television Animation. In addition to Cusack, Roiland will produce alongside Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (The Tick, One Day At A Time, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu).

Now, this isn’t the first time Roiland and Cusack have worked together. The two previously worked on the 11 minute long animated special Bushworld Adventures, which most Adult Swim fans might remember as an iconic April Fools Day joke back in 2018.

With Koala Man, Hulu’s animated slate continues to grow. In addition to the second season of Solar Opposites (which premieres this week), there’s also the stop motion M.O.D.O.K series coming out later this year and a series based on the character Hit Monkey in development – both from Marvel Animation.

