New Featurette For ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Debuts

A new featurette for Marvel Studios’ newest series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has arrived ahead of the highly-anticipated second episode debut on Disney+. Offering front-row insights in the new featurette are Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland, head writer Malcolm Spellman and executive producer Nate Moore.

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up or rather, work together when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl. The series also features Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

