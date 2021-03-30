Everything Coming To Disney Plus In April 2021

Disney Plus is in the midst of unprecedented growth for a streaming service. They have already passed 100 million paid subscribers and have firmly established themselves as the true competitor to Netflix.

This next month will bring new and original content, along with some classics, that will continue to grow and strengthen Disney’s unmatched library.

Here are all of the shows, specials, and movies coming to Disney+ in April, 2021:

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 2

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 3

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot: Episode 1, “Pilot”

Earth Moods: Premiere

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 4

April 22

Secrets of the Whales

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 5

Big Shot: Episode 2

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 6

Big Shot: Episode 3

