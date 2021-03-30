Everything Coming To Disney Plus In April 2021
Disney Plus is in the midst of unprecedented growth for a streaming service. They have already passed 100 million paid subscribers and have firmly established themselves as the true competitor to Netflix.
This next month will bring new and original content, along with some classics, that will continue to grow and strengthen Disney’s unmatched library.
Here are all of the shows, specials, and movies coming to Disney+ in April, 2021:
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 2
April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 3
April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot: Episode 1, “Pilot”
Earth Moods: Premiere
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 4
April 22
Secrets of the Whales
April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 5
Big Shot: Episode 2
April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 6
Big Shot: Episode 3
1 thought on “Everything Coming To Disney Plus In April 2021”