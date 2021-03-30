Everything Leaving Hulu On March 31st
As we enter the final days of March a number of movies, series, and specials will be leaving Hulu as the calendar flips to April.
Here is a list of content that you will want to catch before it leaves on March 31st, 2021:
A Very Brady Sequel
American Gigolo
As Good as It Gets
Attack the Block
Austin Powers In Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Bully
Chaplin
Charlotte’s Web
Coneheads
Dead Poets Society
Demolition Man
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Employee of the Month
Enemy of the State
Eve’s Bayou
Firewalker
Foxfire
Frozen
Good Luck Chuck
Guess Who
Hondo
Hot Shots!
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Igor
In the Line of Fire
Johnny Mnemonic
Love And Basketball
Mars Attacks!
More Than a Game
New In Town
Night at the Museum
Push
Rushmore
Silverado
Sliver
Species
Stargate
Starman
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Superbad
The Arrival
The Brothers McMullen
The Chumscrubber
The Duff
The Mexican
The Rules Of Attraction
The Three Musketeers
The Tourist
The Truman Show
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire in Brooklyn
War
Wayne’s World 2
Wedding Crashers
West Side Story
Zappa