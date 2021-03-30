Everything Leaving Hulu On March 31st

As we enter the final days of March a number of movies, series, and specials will be leaving Hulu as the calendar flips to April.

Here is a list of content that you will want to catch before it leaves on March 31st, 2021:

A Very Brady Sequel

American Gigolo

As Good as It Gets

Attack the Block

Austin Powers In Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Bully

Chaplin

Charlotte’s Web

Coneheads

Dead Poets Society

Demolition Man

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Employee of the Month

Enemy of the State

Eve’s Bayou

Firewalker

Foxfire

Frozen

Good Luck Chuck

Guess Who

Hondo

Hot Shots!

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Igor

In the Line of Fire

Johnny Mnemonic

Love And Basketball

Mars Attacks!

More Than a Game

New In Town

Night at the Museum

Push

Rushmore

Silverado

Sliver

Species

Stargate

Starman

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Superbad

The Arrival

The Brothers McMullen

The Chumscrubber

The Duff

The Mexican

The Rules Of Attraction

The Three Musketeers

The Tourist

The Truman Show

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire in Brooklyn

War

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

West Side Story

Zappa

Related