Nicholas Britell to Score ‘Cruella’

It was recently announced that British composter Nicholas Britell, known for such films as Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, will be scoring Disney’s upcoming Cruella.

Cruella isn’t the only film on Britell’s radar, Disney or otherwise. Frequently collaborating with the likes of Adam McKay and Barry Jenkins, he will be working on several of their upcoming projects. For Disney, he has been confirmed to score Jenkins’ The Lion King prequel. In another collaboration with Jenkins, he will also be scoring the Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad in addition to McKay’s latest feature Don’t Look Up for Netflix.

As previously announced, the live-action Cruella will follow the character of Cruella de Vil as introduced in 1961’s animated One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Starring Emma Stone as Cruella herself, the film will blend familiar elements of the character with a new backstory set against a 1970s backdrop. It is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) with a supporting cast that includes Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Strong.

From the early days of Cruella‘s marketing, audiences were quick to compare the film to 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. However, in a recent interview with Total Film, Stone attempted to dispel these rumors saying that Cruella is “very different from Joker in many ways.”

The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+’s Premiere Access platform on May 28, 2021.

Source: Film Music Reporter

