‘Pen15’s Dallas Liu Joins The Cast Of ‘Shang-Chi’

6 hours ago Derek Cornell

We’re about 5 months away from the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; however, we have a new cast announcement, curtsy of DEADLINE. They are reporting that Dallas Liu (Pen15) has joined the cast.

READ: Russell Crowe Joins ‘Thor 4’ In Mystery Role

No word on what his role is.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy), the film is also set to star Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh (Kung Fu Panda 2), Rosalind Chao, (Mulan), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), Gala Chen and stand up comedian Ronnie Chieng.

The film hits theaters September 3, 2021.

Source: DEADLINE

