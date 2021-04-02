Disney+ Will Not Move Forward on a Second Season of ‘The Right Stuff’

Disney+ will not be moving forward on a second season of their National Geographic series, The Right Stuff. This becomes the streamers first scripted series cancelation. According to Deadline.

Back in November, The Right Stuff was given $13.7 million to move from Florida to California for Season 2, the fourth-highest relocating incentive ever awarded under the CFC program. Disney+ opted not move forward after lengthy discussions with Warner Bros Televison. WBTV will now attempt to shop the series with HBO Max and TNT the most logical destinations.

Ideas for a second season focused on a new mission from the 1980s, likely with a new cast. That said, WBTV will attempt to keep the season one cast as they begin shopping the series to new networks and streamers.

At the height of the Cold War in 1959, America fears it is a nation in decline as the Soviet Union dominates the space race. But, the U.S. government has a solution – put a man in space. Newly-formed NASA is given the monumental task, and a group of the nation’s best engineers estimate they’ll need decades to accomplish the feat…but they only have two years. NASA engineers, including rocket scientist Bob Gilruth (Patrick Fischler) and the passionate Chris Kraft (Eric Ladin), work against the clock under mounting pressure from Washington. Together, they hand-select seven astronauts from a pool of military test pilots. These are ordinary men, plucked from obscurity, and within days of being presented to the world, they are forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act.

The two men at the center of it all are Major John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams), a revered Marine test pilot and committed family man, and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman), one of the best test pilots in Navy history. Other members of the Mercury 7 include Captain Gordo Cooper (Colin O’Donoghue), the youngest of the seven selected to everyone’s surprise; Wally Schirra (Aaron Staton), a competitive pilot with a gift for pulling pranks; Scott Carpenter (James Lafferty), dubbed “The Poet” by the other astronauts; Deke Slayton, (Micah Stock), a taciturn but incredibly intelligent pilot and engineer; and Gus Grissom, (Michael Trotter), a decorated military veteran who eventually becomes the second man in space.

The series also examines the astronauts’ families, including Annie Glenn (Nora Zehetner), who contends with a speech impairment in the public eye; Louise Shepard (Shannon Lucio), a wife and mother who refuses to let Alan’s transgressions affect her home; and Trudy Cooper (Eloise Mumford), an accomplished pilot who puts her own ambitions aside to present the image of a happy family.

Showrunner Mark Lafferty (Castle Rock, Halt and Catch Fire) serves as executive producer along with Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio, in addition to Will Staples (Animals, Shooter), Emmy® winner Danny Strong (Empire, The Hunger Games movies, Game Change), Howard Korder (Boardwalk Empire) and Chris Long (The Americans, The Mentalist) who directed and executive produced the first episode. Academy Award® winner Thelma Schoonmaker (Raging Bull, GoodFellas, The Departed) is a consulting producer and Michael Hampton shepherded this project on behalf of Appian Way and is co-producer.

