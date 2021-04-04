First Look at Captain Hook’s Ship The “Jolly Roger” For ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Production is underway in Vancouver on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy. As production continues so does construction on some of the practical sets, and thanks to HollywoodNorth, we get our first look at the “Jolly Roger,” Captain Hook’s ship.

Read: Dan Romer Scoring ‘Luca’ for Pixar

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook; Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily; and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) as Smee.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Related