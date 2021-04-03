Dan Romer Scoring ‘Luca’ for Pixar

It was recently announced that American music producer and singer-songwriter Dan Romer is composing the score for Pixar’s upcoming film Luca.

In addition to composing Oscar-nominated scores such as Beasts of the Southern Wilds, Romer is also an accomplished music producer working with such talents as Christina Aguilera and Shawn Mendes. He recently wrote the score for 2020’s Wendy, released by Searchlight Pictures which is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company. Luca will be his first collaboration with Pixar.

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

The film’s lead character will be voiced by Jacob Tremblay (Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid) and his best friend is voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer (It, Shazam!). Other voice cast include Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan. The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna).

It was recently announced that, rather than a traditional theatrical release, Luca would be premiering on Disney+ with no additional cost. This was much to the dismay of some Pixar employees, as evidenced by this tweet below:

Just talked to a Pixar friend who says Luca and Soul moves to Disney+ have been demoralizing for employees: “Forget theaters, we’re not even good enough for an upcharge?” — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) March 29, 2021

Despite this, Pixar’s Luca will debut on Disney+ on June 18, 2021.

Source: Film Music Reporter

