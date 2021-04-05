Hulu’s New High School Comedy Adds Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, and More!

According to THR, Hulu’s new high school comedy film entitled Sex Appeal has added Paris Jackson (Scream: The TV Series) and Margaret Cho (30 Rock) to its roster, as well as Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Skai Jackson (Jessie), and Rebecca Henderson (Westworld) too.

They join the previously cast Mika Abdalla (Project Mc²) and Jake Short (Mighty Med).

Similar to American Pie, the film will follow a young nerd by the name of Avery Hansen-White (Abdalla) as she prepares to take things to the next level with her long-distance boyfriend (Short). At this point, it’s unclear who the five new actresses will be playing though.

Similar to Hulu’s other previous high school comedies such Big Time Adolescence and The Binge, this film will be produced by American High.

Superstore scribe Tate Hanyok not only wrote the story, but will also executive produce the project too. Talia Osteen will direct.

