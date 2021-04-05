New ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Receives 70M Views in 24 Hours

The reception to the recently released trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow proves that there is still hype for this oft-delayed film.

Though Black Widow has been delayed numerous times over the past year, Disney and Marvel have continued to market the film. The most recent example would be the new trailer that dropped on April 3, not long after the announcement that the film would be moving release dates yet again, this time with a Disney+ Premiere Access option. This trailer received more than 70 million views in its first 24 hours of being available- a full 13 million more than its previous TV spot.

Originally slated to release on May 1, 2020, Black Widow was delayed to November of 2020, May of 2021 and finally, July 9, 2021, which is its current release date. This will be the first Marvel theatrical release since 2019 and the anticipation continues to build for this and other theatrical Marvel films including Shang-Chi and Eternals, both of which are also slated to release in 2021.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, a character first introduced to the MCU in Iron Man 2. The film takes place following Captain America: Civil War and is directed by Cate Shortland. Other cast include Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and William Hurt, reprising his role as Thaddeus Ross.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

