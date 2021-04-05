Marvel Studios ‘Loki’ Sees The God of Mischief Playing With Time

4 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Loki, the imperious God of Mischief, who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Loki.

Read: Action Packed ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Debuts

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson (Cars), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), and Richard E. Grant (Rise of Skywalker). Kate Herron (Daybreak) directs Loki,and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is head writer.

The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.

