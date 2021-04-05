Trader Sam Removed From Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom

We all knew that things were going to change for The Jungle Cruise attraction at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. Disney has announced recently that the changes would begin to take place at Magic Kingdom while the attraction was still in operation. Thanks to WDWNT we have our first confirmation of that happening. Trader Sam has been completely removed from the riverbank of the Jungle Cruise.

It is being assumed that this the last we will see of Sam and his shrunken heads. This is part of Disney’s way to promote diversity and remove racially insensitive items from the parks. Missing Sam and his heads were not even addressed by the skipper on a current Jungle Cruise voyage. Work on the cruise is believed to be worked on throughout 2021. Hopefully, it will be finished to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

