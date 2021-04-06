‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Cinematographer Sean Bobbitt Joins ‘Captain Marvel 2’

We are less than a couple of months away from cameras rolling on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, with Nia Nia DaCosta (Candyman) in the director’s chair. Now, thanks to a recent interview, the production has added a big-time cinematographer.

While speaking to Edward Douglas of Below The Line News, Sean Bobbitt, whose work includes critical hits 12 Years a Slave, Widows, Disney’s Queen of Katwe, and this year’s awards contender Judas and the Black Messiah, has revealed that he has signed on to Captain Marvel 2.

“I’m hoping to get back. I’m sort of signed up to shoot Captain Marvel 2, so that will be a real change for me. It’s a very different type of film to what I usually make, and I’m very excited to be a part of that.”

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers, who was last seen helping taking down Thanos in the blockbuster smash hit Avengers: Endgame. Larson will be joined by Zawe Ashton, who said to be playing the villain of the film, the character is being kept under wraps at this time. Additional casting is currently underway.

Captain Marvel 2 directed by DaCosta, is coming off a script written by Megan McDonnell, who was a story-editor for the hit show WandaVision. The film will serve as a sequel to the 2019 hit. with Brie Larson returning to her role as the titular character. However, the setting will move from the 1990s to the present day.

Captain Marvel 2 will be filmed in the UK starting May 31 before moving the production to Los Angeles, The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

