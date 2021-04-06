What You Need to Know About Disneyland Resort’s Reopening, Including Theme Park Reservations and Tickets

One for the moments we have all been waiting. It’s time to start making reservations for the happiest place on earth. Disneyland and Disney’s California will reopen on April 30th and we have some answers to some of the questions you may have about the reopening. Where can you park? Where can you eat? How do you get a ticket? Here is some information from the Disney Parks Blog.

Theme Park Reservations

You will have to make a reservation system beginning on April 12th. As of right now, you will only be able to make a reservation if you are a current California resident and in a group of no bigger than 3 households.

Here are some key dates to remember:

April 9: If you currently hold a theme park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type beginning April 9 on Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates.

If you currently hold a theme park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type beginning April 9 on Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates. April 12: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12 and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations.

The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12 and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations. April 15: Theme park ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 15, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.

People who have a reservation for Disney’s Grand Californian will also need to have tickets and make a reservation in the new system. Guests who have park hopper tickets be able to park hop at 1:00 pm on the day of their stay (Depending on availability ). Folks with multi-day tickets will be required to make a separate park reservation for each day they plan to visit the theme parks.

Operating Hours

Disneyland Resort parks are at this time scheduled to be open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. You will need to keep an eye out on the website and the Disneyland App as this is always subject to change.

Where can you park?

Parking will offered as usual at the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures off of Disneyland Drive.

Dining

Dining will be available when the parks reopen through the mobile order service. Exclusively on the Disneyland App. You will be able to plan dining reservations on April 22nd for certain dining locations. You will be able to out 60 days when the system is back up as well. Tip: Be sure to have the latest version of the app downloaded and installed on your mobile device.

It is so great to see that things are moving forward for Disneyland to finally open up its gates. Stick with us here at The DisInsider as we get closer to that magical day.

