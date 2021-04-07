ABC Sets Premiere Dates For New Seasons Of ‘The Bachelorette’ & ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

After nearly of a year of non-stop drama within Bachelor Nation, it appears that fans of ABC’s long running reality franchise finally have something to rejoice about.

On Wednesday, the broadcast network announced premiere dates for both its next season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The seventeenth season of The Bachelorette will officially commence with a two hour premiere Monday June 7th at 8PM EST. Approximately two months later, Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its seventh season with a two premiere Monday August 16th at 8PM EST.

Katie Thurston, who appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor just this past season, will serve as the next titular Bachelorette. In lieu of another ‘Bachelor’ season though, the series will deviate from tradition and air yet another season of The Bachelorette soon after with Michelle Young. She also appeared as a contestant on this past season of The Bachelor, but ultimately ended the season as the runner-up.

Pictured (left to right): Young and Thurston

Aside from there being two seasons of The Bachelorette this year, the announcement of the return of Bachelor in Paradise feels like a much bigger surprise. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the show been on hiatus for nearly two years. With so many singles having been cooped up for so long, it should make for a quite a spectacle.

Are you looking forward to revisiting Bachelor Nation? Let us know down below!

Source: EW

