R-Rated Animated ‘Deadpool’ Series Rumored To Be In Development At Hulu

Just last week it announced that Disney had launched a brand new animation division titled 20th Television Animation. The idea was for all of the animated properties formerly developed at Fox, such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, etc., to continue production under that wheelhouse. However, plans for additional adult series were hinted at in the announcement as well.

Now, according to the site Bubbleblabber, one of the potential series the company has planned is an R-rated animated Deadpool series for Hulu. Considering that now seems to be a renaissance for both the superhero genre and adult-themed animation, the idea makes sense. The site goes on to say that Ryan Reynolds could also be reprising his role in the series if it moves forward, but considering how busy he is (without his live action character even being introduced in the MCU yet) it seems unlikely.

Obviously, this news should be taken with a grain a salt for several reasons. The first being that it’s an unconfirmed rumor. While Bubbleblabber says that the series is being discussed, it doesn’t provide any more context. Even though there are a handful of adult Marvel series in development such as Hulu’s forthcoming M.O.D.O.K and Hit Monkey, it appears that the company is trying to introduce audiences to lesser known and unestablished characters.

Secondly, this isn’t the first time an animated Deadpool series has been in development. Some might recall that prior to the Fox/Disney merger Donald Glover was working on his very own adaptation to star in. Unfortunately those plans fell through though. It’s still unclear as to whether or not the impending merger was a factor in the company’s decision to not move forward with Glover’s vision; however, if you’re even slightly curious as to what the show would have been like excepts from one of his scripts for the series were eventually leaked online.

With Deadpool confirmed to be getting a third solo film on the main stage of the MCU it seems redundant for the character to also be given a series, especially if it would be an adult one. Even if it weren’t already planned for Hulu it would have to stream there, and if it were set in the MCU it would break the continuity that all of the new stories and lore in WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are trying to establish.

As awesome as it honestly would be to see more of the character, an animated series might not be the best way to go, but given the endless optimism over at Disney we’ll just have to wait and see if and how it turns out.

Sources: Deadline, Bubbleblabber, THR

