Joe Cornish to Direct Mark Millar’s ‘Starlight’ For 20th Century Studios

Attack The Block director Joe Cornish has signed to write and direct 20th Century Studios’ Starlight, based on the Mark Millar comic series, Deadline has learned.

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon are producing through his Genre Films banner, and Nira Park has joined as producer. Mark Millar is no stranger to 20th Century Studios as his Kingsman comics have become a major franchise with the studio, with The Kings Man coming later this year and Kingsman 3 in development.

The series concerns a man named Duke McQueen returning to Tantalus, the distant planet he saved forty years ago. Moebius, Flash Gordon and The Incredibles appear to be the narrative’s biggest influences, shining through in the action-adventure energy that permeates the series.

Cornish is coming off his 2019 cult hit The Kid Who Would Be King, he also has writing credits on Ant-Man and The Adventures Of Tin-Tin. The trade states that Cornish is in high demand for his writing and directing services.

