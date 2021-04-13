David Beckham Getting His Own Series At Disney+

David Beckham speaks with the media as he visits the Inter Miami CF team at Inter Miami Stadium and Training Complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

David Beckham may have retired from professional soccer, but that hasn’t stopped from scoring his own series at Disney+.

After rumors of him collaborating with the streaming service began to swirl last month, Deadline finally confirmed that the project was greenlit Tuesday. According to the outlet, the series – titled Save Our Squad – will be unscripted and follow Beckham as he returns to soccer pitches he used to play at in London to mentor younger players struggling to make it in the league.

Sean Doyle, director of the platform’s unscripted entertainment, will serve as executive producer alongside Beckham’s production company Studio 99 and Warner Bros.’ U.K based production company Twenty Twenty. According to Doyle, “The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage – everything David had in his own playing days.”

While the project is still in it’s infancy, Deadline also notes that it’s one of 50 projects European-based Disney+ project the company is aiming to produce by 2024.

Source: Deadline

