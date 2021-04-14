Short Film Collection ‘Launchpad’ Announced for Disney+

This morning, Disney+ sent out a press release detailing a new slate of short films for their streaming service.

Collectively titled Launchpad, the first season will consist of six episodes and will tell six different stories, all with the common theme of “Discover”. This first season will hit Disney+ on May 28.

The goal of the program is to bring in new storytellers who come from underrepresented backgrounds. According to the official website this includes “women, people of color, the LGBTQ community, various religious groups, military veterans, people with disabilities and others”.

A second season is already in development, with applications opening on May 10, which can be submitted here. The theme of this season is “Connection”.

For the first season, over 1100 applications were received. After the filmmakers were chosen, they were paired with executives within the Disney company, including those within Disney+, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and more.

Mahin Ibrahim, who is overseeing Launchpad said this:

“This first group of shorts by these six gifted filmmakers took our breath away. They are moving, provocative and entertaining, and they each convey a unique perspective on living in America today and the things you learn about yourself and others when you follow your own path. I am excited to share them with you, and I look forward to welcoming a new group of filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds for our next season of Disney’s ‘LAUNCHPAD.’”

