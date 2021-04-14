Bob Iger Receiving Honorary Clio Award on April 28

Bob Iger, former CEO and current chairman of The Walt Disney Company, will be awarded an honorary Clio Award at a ceremony later this month.

The 2021 Clio Awards will be held virtually at 12 p.m. ET on April 28. Asad Ayaz, president of marketing for Disney content, will moderate a fireside chat in which Iger is expected to discuss his leadership tenure at Disney.

The Clio Awards exist to recognize and honor those in advertising, including entertainment, sports, music, the health industry and more. The event, called Clio Awards: Creativity Unmasked, will be hosted by actress and producer Andrea Savage.

Clio Awards CEO Nicole Purcell had this to say about the event:

“It’s no secret that the awards business was completely upended last year, but our team rose to the challenge and leaned into virtual events and new content offerings. While we would have loved to be kicking off an in-person festival this spring, I think what we’ve produced with Clio Awards: Creativity Unmasked is going to fill a void that other awards programs have not. I can’t wait to share it with our audience.”

Source: Deadline

