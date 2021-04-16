Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Board Live-Action Comedy About Cinderella’s Stepsisters

It looks like Barb and Star are making their way to Disney!

Following the success of the recent film Barb and Star Go to VIsta Del Mar, Disney has hired comedians and writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in a live-action film revolving around Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella.

Though Disney has hired Wiig and Mumolo as writers on the film, it is highly possible that they will play the lead roles as well, in a situation similar to their Barb and Star film. This Cinderella spin-off will be a musical comedy that tells the familiar story from the point of view of the sisters set before, during, and after Cinderella’s marriage to Prince Charming.

This seems to follow in the tradition of 2014’s Maleficent, which reimagined the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty from the point of view of the villain. It should be noted, however, that this isn’t the first time we have seen Anastasia and Drizella in live-action from Disney. The 2015 live-action remake of Cinderella previously included these characters who were played by Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger.

Wiig and Mumolo have had a long history of working together, both as writers (Bridesmaids), and starring on television (Saturday Night Live). Their past successes together both on and off the screen make this almost a guaranteed win for Disney.

Source: Deadline

