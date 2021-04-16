Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Continues Awards Season Dominance at the Annie Awards

Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul is continuing its award season dominance. The film has already won Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes, the BAFTA’s, amongst many others. Now, it has won multiple awards at the Annie’s.

Soul won in the Best Feature category and took additional awards for its writing, music, FX, character animation, storyboards and editorial. The film beat out strong competition from Wolfwalkers, Over The Moon, The Willoughby’s, Trolls World Tour, The Croods: A New Age, and Pixar’s Onward.

Soul wasn’t the only Disney project to take home awards. Lucasfilm’s hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian earned the award for Best Character Animation – Live-Action. Star Wars: The Clone Wars won for Best Music – TV/Media. The Disney+ documentary Howard, that chronicled the famed Disney Legend Howard Ashman, took home The Special Achievement Award.

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Directed by Docter (Inside Out, Up) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short Lou), Soul features an all-star voice cast that includes, Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Tina Fey (Muppets Most Wanted), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Ahmir Questlove Thompson (The Roots), and Daveed Diggs (Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid).

Soul is now streaming on Disney+.

