Michael Rapaport Joins Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Opposite Amy Schumer

Michael Rapaport (Deep Blue Sea) is making the move from Netflix to Hulu. The Atypical star has joined Amy Schumer in the Disney-owned streamers comedy series Life & Beth, Deadline has learned.

The upcoming series will see Schumer also write, direct, and executive produce. It follows will follow Beth (Schumer), whose good-on-paper life changes after a sudden incident forces her to look back on her past, according to Deadline. As Beth reflects on her former self, she begins to learn who she is and who she aspires to be.

Rapaport will play Leonard, teenage Beth’s father who’s down on his luck. Michael Cera (Arrested Development) is also set to star and is playing John, a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point.

Schumer executive produces alongside Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul. Endeavor Content serves as the studio and is handling sales internationally on the series.

