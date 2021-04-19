Olivia Colman In Talks To Join Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Shortly after we got our first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Oscar Winner Olivia Colman (The Crown) is in talks to join Secret Invasion.

Marvel declined to comment.

No word on who she’ll be playing yet, but we’re excited nonetheless.

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be an installment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will be released on Disney+. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Secret Invasion will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet. The series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in December.

Source: THR

