VIDEO: First Parks Day, Rise of the Resistance, Slinky Dog Dash, and more. Walt Disney World April 2021

3 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Here is a video diary of Sean Nyberg’s first day in the Walt Disney World themeparks. He visits Disney’s Hollywood Studios to ride Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, Slinky Dog Dash, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and more. He also quickly visits Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot. More video diaries to come from the rest of the trip, including rope dropping the Magic Kingdom.

Click below for video:

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Wookies Rumored To Appear In Season 3 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

43 mins ago Dempsey Pillot

Disney Executives Anastasia Ali and Jan Coleman Promoted

59 mins ago Josh Sharpe

Disney’s Animal Kingdom To Debut ‘A Celebration of Festival of The Lion King’ Mid-May

6 hours ago Sean Nyberg

‘Into the Spider-Verse 2’: 10 Alternate Spider-Men We’d Love to See

1 day ago Jordan Simmons

VIDEO: News From The Castle: Indiana Jones 5 Updates

4 days ago Derek Cornell

Fans Overwhelm Disneyland’s Servers As Opening Day Tickets Sell-Out

4 days ago Sean Nyberg

Leave a Reply