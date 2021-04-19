VIDEO: First Parks Day, Rise of the Resistance, Slinky Dog Dash, and more. Walt Disney World April 2021

Here is a video diary of Sean Nyberg’s first day in the Walt Disney World themeparks. He visits Disney’s Hollywood Studios to ride Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, Slinky Dog Dash, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and more. He also quickly visits Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot. More video diaries to come from the rest of the trip, including rope dropping the Magic Kingdom.

Click below for video:

