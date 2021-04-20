Disney Movie Club Relaunches Exclusive Blu-ray Program

Just in time for its 20th anniversary, Disney Movie Club has seemingly brought back its long-standing tradition of releasing Disney titles exclusively for members.

After a gap in exclusive releases since late 2019, Disney Movie Club has announced that two films from the Disney vault will be making their debut on Blu-ray for those who are members of the program. The two films in question are 1985’s The Black Cauldron and 2005’s Valiant.

Most Disney Blu-ray fans would agree that The Black Cauldron is the bigger deal of the two, as home video collectors have been asking for this title on Blu-ray for many years now. However, due to its history, it is unsurprising that The Black Cauldron has taken this long to make its way to the format. Controversial upon its release, this film has always gotten the short end of the stick from The Walt Disney Company. It first made its VHS debut in 1998, one of the last Disney titles to come to that format as well. It since received two releases on DVD, ten years apart.

Valiant, on the other hand, is a film not actually made by Disney. Though promoted as a Disney film in the United States, it was produced independently in Britain. With poor reviews, it has largely been forgotten and ignored by The Walt Disney Company.

Both titles are due to release exclusively to Disney Movie Club on May 4.

For those looking to stream these titles in the meantime, they are available on Disney+.

