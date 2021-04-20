New Photos and Costumes Revealed for ‘Cruella’

Entertainment Weekly has revealed some exclusive details and photos from Disney’s upcoming Cruella.

In an interview with several key creatives behind the film, some of the inspirations for the costumes and set pieces were revealed. Taking place during the 70’s, costume designer Jenny Beavan strived to give the film a DIY punk look.

In the film, Estella (Cruella) is a fashion designer herself, and so her costume choices needed to reflect this- along with her changing character and personality.

The exclusive photos can be seen below. Head on over to Entertainment Weekly for the full article.

As previously announced, the live-action Cruella will follow the character of Cruella de Vil as introduced in 1961’s animated One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Starring Emma Stone as Cruella herself, the film will blend familiar elements of the character with a new backstory set against a 1970s backdrop. It is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) with a supporting cast that includes Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Strong.

The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+’s Premiere Access platform on May 28, 2021.

