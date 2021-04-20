Rides That Will Be Available For Disneyland’s Reopening on April 30th
The Disney theme parks division is revving up like never before. Currently, all four parks at the Walt Disney World Resort are open. While they are at limited capacity, they are still open and operating. Disneyland has just over a week before its big reopening on April 30th. The news for the parks is coming in hot and fast and we will be breaking it down for you day after day.
One question, that is surely on many fans’ minds is “what rides will be open when Disneyland reopens this month?”
A number of rides will not be running right away after the reopening, this is due to covid-19 related restrictions, along with continued refurbishments happening to a number of rides.
Here is a list of all of the rides that scheduled to reopen with Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on April 30th, 2021.
Disneyland
- Alice in Wonderland
- Astro Orbitor
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Casey Jr. Circus Train
- Disneyland Railroad
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Gadget’s Go Coaster
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- “it’s a small world”
- King Arthur Carrousel
- Mad Tea Party
- Main Street Vehicles
- Mark Twain Riverboat
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Snow White’s Enchanted Wish
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – will utilize virtual queue
- Surprise Character Sightings
- Tarzan’s Treehouse
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
Disney California Adventure
- Games of Pixar Pier
- Goofy’s Sky School
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Incredicoaster
- Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
- Jessie’s Critter Carousel
- Jumpin’ Jellyfish
- Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters
- Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
- Pixar Pal-A-Round – Non-Swinging
- Pixar Pal-A-Round – Swinging
- Radiator Springs Racers
- Silly Symphony Swings
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Surprise Character Sightings
- The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure
- Toy Story Midway Mania!
- Turtle Talk with Crush
One final note, the man writing this article is a big fan of the river rafting ride Grizzly River Run over at Disney California Adventure. While the ride will not open with the parks on April 30th, it appears it will open on May 7th. The one week delay is likely due to the lengthy annual maintenance the ride requires. This author is VERY excited that his favorite river ride will be available very soon.