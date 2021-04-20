Rides That Will Be Available For Disneyland’s Reopening on April 30th

The Disney theme parks division is revving up like never before. Currently, all four parks at the Walt Disney World Resort are open. While they are at limited capacity, they are still open and operating. Disneyland has just over a week before its big reopening on April 30th. The news for the parks is coming in hot and fast and we will be breaking it down for you day after day.

One question, that is surely on many fans’ minds is “what rides will be open when Disneyland reopens this month?”

A number of rides will not be running right away after the reopening, this is due to covid-19 related restrictions, along with continued refurbishments happening to a number of rides.

Here is a list of all of the rides that scheduled to reopen with Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on April 30th, 2021.

Disneyland

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Gadget’s Go Coaster

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure

“it’s a small world”

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Main Street Vehicles

Mark Twain Riverboat

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – will utilize virtual queue

Surprise Character Sightings

Tarzan’s Treehouse

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Disney California Adventure

Games of Pixar Pier

Goofy’s Sky School

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Incredicoaster

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Jessie’s Critter Carousel

Jumpin’ Jellyfish

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Pixar Pal-A-Round – Non-Swinging

Pixar Pal-A-Round – Swinging

Radiator Springs Racers

Silly Symphony Swings

Soarin’ Around the World

Surprise Character Sightings

The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Toy Story Midway Mania!

Turtle Talk with Crush

Grizzly River Run will reopen on May 7th in Disney California Adventure

One final note, the man writing this article is a big fan of the river rafting ride Grizzly River Run over at Disney California Adventure. While the ride will not open with the parks on April 30th, it appears it will open on May 7th. The one week delay is likely due to the lengthy annual maintenance the ride requires. This author is VERY excited that his favorite river ride will be available very soon.

