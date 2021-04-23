Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover To Open This Weekend

Walt Disney World was the first domestic Disney resort to reopen after the initial Covid-19 related shutdowns in Spring of 2020. While the parks and hotels enjoyed a phased reopening, not every ride, show, or attraction has reopened. While the list of closed Walt Disney World experiences is still relatively long, there has been one that has garnered the most attention: the slow moving, ten-minute long, ride/foot reliever, known to most as simply ‘the people mover.’

Tomorrowland’s Transit Authority PeopleMover will finally be reopening to guests ‘later this weekend’ (April 24th or 25th), after nearly fourteen months of stops and starts. The ride was initially closed with the rest of the park (and the rest of the world) in March 2020, but a number of operational issues were discovered, so Disney took the opportunity to fix a number of elements within the ride

Over the past few months, a number of stories have leaked from Walt Disney World that the TTA PeopleMover was getting close to reopening. We saw movement of the vehicles two months ago, we heard the music and audio tracks playing last month, and cast members were being trained in early April.

During this time we were told it would reopen in March of this year, then days before that date we were told April 4th (Easter Sunday), then days before that date we were told it would be another month.

It appears that the waiting is over, as we got word from the most senior executive at Walt Disney World (behind, of course, Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro), the President of Walt Disney World, Jeff Vahle, who said the ride will be open later this weekend.

Here is his full quote from his Instagram page (a favorite communication avenue for Mr. Vahle): “On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, I stopped by to check in with the Engineering team overseeing the refurbishment of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, previously called the “WEDway PeopleMover” when I first rode it as a teenager. Thrilled that this team has it ready to delight a new generation when it reopens later this weekend!“

This is welcome news for all Magic Kingdom guests, but especially those who truly value the break this attraction provides for sore feet and legs. With the summer heat approaching, the timing is perfect.

