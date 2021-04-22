The Olympians Are Coming To The MCU

While the news of Russell Crowe playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder confirms that Olympians are finally coming to the MCU, a report from Spanish news site Cineverso seems to provide further insight into who else might be making their feature film debut in the near future.

Now, if it were any other day, a report like this would probably be taken with a grain of salt; however, the fact that the article was posted a whole day before Russell Crowe’s Alfred Molina-esque slip makes it all the more interesting.

According to the site, a source close to Marvel previously told them that the studio had plans to introduce Hercules, Ares, and Zeus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with an emphasis on introducing the former ASAP. Considering that we now know when to expect Zeus, does that mean that fans should expect to see the other two before him? Yes and no.

While Hercules – and the Olympians in general – have strong ties to the Eternals, it would make sense to seem them in some capacity in the upcoming film; however, considering just how many other characters the film already has I personally wouldn’t bank on it. In fact, I think it’s more likely that the Eternals film- which is due out later this year – will establish the existence of the Gods, while Thor: Love and Thunder will introduce them to audiences more formally.

On the contrary, due to the extremely secretive nature of both Feige and the MCU it goes without saying that anything is possible.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Olympians, while they’re very similar in strength and might to the Asgardians, as previously mentioned they have stronger ties to Marvel’s cosmos and celestial beings. On a really technical level though, Olympians are immortal while Asgardians just have really long lifelines.

In the comics the most popular Olympians are easily Hercules and Ares. While both are brothers and sons of Zeus, they have a similar rivalry to that of Thor and Loki. While Hercules has always been a “good guy,” even joining the Avengers for a brief period, Ares has had a bit more of an interesting arc over the years. At one point he was actually one of Thor’s formidable foes in the past. More recently he’s been rebranded as an anti-hero of sorts similar to Deadpool, Venom, and the God of Mischief himself.

