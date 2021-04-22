Thomas Kretschmann Cast in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The cast for Indiana Jones 5 continues to grow!

According to The Wrap, Thomas Kretschmann has joined Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen in the next installment of the Lucasfilm franchise. Like Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen, his role is being kept under wraps at this point. Kretschmann previously worked with The Walt Disney Company in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron as Wolfgang von Strucker.

Though this film has been in production hell since the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the recent casting news seems to be a positive sign that the film will not be delayed for the umpteenth time.

The fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series is to begin production this summer, with a current release date of July 29, 2022. The film will be directed by James Mangold, (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), who is also writing the film along with frequent collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshal, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is returning to compose the score.

