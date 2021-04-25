Hulu Releases Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Nicole Kidman Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Disney releases teaser trailer for upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. The series stars Nicole Kidman, along with Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving. The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies. The show is being create by David E. Kelley, who previously worked with Kidman on Big Little Lies and The Undoing for HBO.

Nine Perfect Strangers while be released on Hulu later this year.

Check out the teaser trailer:

Related