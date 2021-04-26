Everything Leaving Hulu At The End Of April

As we transition from April into May a number of movies, shows, and specials will be leaving Hulu. You have got the rest of this week to catch these programs before they leave the streaming service on Saturday May 1st.

“50/50” (2011)

“9 to 5” (1980)

“Affliction” (1998)

“Article 99” (1992)

“Beloved” (1998)

“Bloody Sunday” (2002)

“Blow” (2001)

“Body of Evidence” (1993)

“Changing Lanes” (2002)

“Chato’s Land” (1972)

“Cocktail” (1988)

“Cohen and Tate” (1989)

“Crimes Of The Heart” (1987)

“Damien – Omen II” (1978)

“Devil in a Blue Dress” (1995)

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988)

“The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005)

“Escape from Alcatraz” (1979)

“Everything Must Go” (2011)

“Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell” (1974)

“From Hell” (2001)

“G.I. Jane” (1997)

“Garfield” (2004)

“Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness” (2004)

“Happy Tears” (2010)

“The Haunting In Connecticut” (2009)

“The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia” (2013)

“Hitman’s Run” (1999)

“How Do You Know” (2010)

“The Hunting Party” (1971)

“The January Man” (1989)

“Jennifer 8” (1992)

“Jumping The Broom” (2011)

“The Last Waltz” (1978)

“Mad Max” (1980)

“Madea Goes To Jail” (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

“Mafia! (Jane Austen’s)” (1998)

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962)

“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” (2004)

“Motel Hell” (1980)

“Mousehunt” (1997)

“My Best Friend’S Girl” (2008)

“Never Back Down” (2008)

“Ninja Assassin” (2009)

“The Omen” (1976)

“Only God Forgives” (2013)

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (2009)

“Platoon” (1986)

“Pretty Woman” (1990)

“The Prince Of Tides” (1991)

“The Replacement Killers” (1998)

“Sands of Iwo Jima” (1950)

“Shaft” (2000)

“The Shootist” (1976)

“Sideways” (2004)

“Strategic Air Command” (1955)

“The Taking Of Pelham 123” (2009)

“Teresa’s Tattoo” (1994)

“That Thing You Do!” (1996)

“Two Weeks” (2006)

“Waking Ned Devine” (1998)

“Walking Tall” (1973)

“Warriors of Virtue” (1997)

“What About Bob?” (1991)

“The Whole Nine Yards” (2000)

“Wonder Boys” (2000)

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009)

“Young Adult” (2011)

