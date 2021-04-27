Marvel Studios Taps Chinaka Hodge To Write ‘Ironheart’ For Disney+

Variety is reporting that Apple’s Amazing Stories head writer Chinaka Hodge will write the new Ironheart series for Disney+.

Chinaka Hodge is a screenwriter, poet, educator, and play write. She had previously worked on Snowpiercer for TNT and Amazing Stories for Apple. She also has a book called Dated Emcees, which is a collection of poems and sonnets.

Marvel Studios’ Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man himself, Tony Stark. It is possible the character could appear in the Armor Wars series as well.

Based on a previous report, production on Ironheart could kick off as early as Fall 2021. As of now, further details are being kept under wraps. Stay tuned as we plan to update you on this project further as we learn new details.

Source: Variety

