Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ Adds Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, & Jayma Mays

The cast list for the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, continues to grow in both number and talent as three comedy heavyweights join the film. Maya Rudolph (SNL, Bridesmaids, Luca), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Drake and Josh), and Jayma Mays (Glee, Red Eye) will be joining Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden for this upcoming Disney+ project.

Last week, we released some exclusive news regarding this project. Based on this new casting, it likely that Rudolph will be playing the villain Malvina Monroe, the domineering queen bee of the suburb where Giselle and her family. Brown and Mays are likely playing Malvina’s assistants- Rosaleen and Ruby. The primary functions of these characters are to sing Malvina’s praises while doing each and every task Malvina asks of them. Of the two, Rosaleen is the more mean-spirited.

It is unknown at this point who will be playing Rosaleen and who will be playing Ruby.

Adam Shankman is directing the film, and he should be more free now that his schedule has cleared after stepping aside from the Hocus Pocus project. There is no release date set for this long-awaited sequel. The film is bringing back all of its main cast members and adding huge talents as this project moves forward. This looks to be one of Disney’s bigger hits lined up to help bolster their streaming service.

Filming will take place this summer in Ireland, with production scheduled to wrap in August. It will release exclusively on Disney+, likely sometime in 2022.

Titled Disenchanted, this sequel will feature the return of Amy Adams as Giselle and will be directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray. Also returning are Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to write new songs for the film.

The original Enchanted follows an archetypal Disney princess character, Giselle, as she steps out of her animated world into the rough live-action world of New York City. Starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, this film was a huge hit upon its release, grossing more than $340 million worldwide.

Source: Deadline

Related