New ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Set Photos Feature Jude Law’s Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan’s Smee

A few weeks ago, we got our first look at Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook on the set of the upcoming Disney+ feature Peter Pan & Wendy. Now, we get a new look at the character as production continues in Vancouver, Canada.

Read: ‘Percy Jackson’ Open Casting Call Announced

The new images come courtesy of JustJared and give us a brand-new look at Law as Captain Hook and our first look at Jim Gaffigan as his faithful first mate Smee. They are joined by a crew of swashbuckling pirates onboard the Jolly Roger.

See the first photos of Jude Law as Captain Hook in the upcoming #PeterPan movie! https://t.co/HfXRCPnC5s — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 28, 2021

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

The film also stars Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Related