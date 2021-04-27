‘Percy Jackson’ Open Casting Call Announced

The upcoming Percy Jackson series is now casting!

Rick Riordan’s beloved novels are coming to Disney+ in a brand new adaptation. Riordan has just announced that auditions for the titular role of Percy Jacksons are now open for submission. Disney executives are looking for an actor who can “play 12” and can grow over the course of the planned five seasons.

Those who wish to submit a self-tape for consideration for the role can do so by sending a .mp4 or .mov file to WDT.PercyJacksonOpenCall@disney.com. For auditions, Disney is asking those auditioning to perform their favorite passage from the book series. For more information on the casting call, visit the official listing here.

The character/role description is as follows:

“[PERCY JACKSON] Playing 12, male. A smart, compassionate kid, with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s no wallflower though. He’s impulsive and rambunctious, and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. Sarcasm is just another service he offers, but beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in.”

Source: Rick Riordan

