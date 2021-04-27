Sam Wilson’s Captain America Will be a Meet and Greet Character at The Disneyland Resort

Marvel Studios The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has wrapped up and we finally got to see Sam Wilson as our brand new Captain America. Now, fans will get to meet him at the Disneyland Resort.

Read: Project Kiwi Represents New Innovation for Walt Disney Imagineering

The Disney Parks Blog made the announcement in a post celebrating the new Captain America with new merchandise that is on sale. The meet and greet will take place at the Disney California Adventure park. It is unknown if Wilson will appear when the park reopens this week or when the parks newest land Avengers Campus.

If you’re visiting Disney California Adventure park in the near future, spread those wings and fly on over to Hollywood Land for an updated photo opp featuring Sam Wilson’s new Captain America look! Stay tuned for even more merchandise inspired by the latest Disney+ shows and catch up with all six episodes of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” streaming now exclusively on Disney+.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino and Danny Ramirez. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

Related