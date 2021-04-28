Co-Writer Confirmed for ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series
Yesterday, Discussing Film revealed that Jonathan E. Steinberg (Black Sails, The Old Man) has been tasked with writing the Percy Jackson series alongside original author Rick Riordan.
Rick’s wife Becky Riordan has now confirmed this on her personal Twitter account, as seen below.
Along with writing, Steinberg will executive produce the series which is planned to run a total of five seasons. He will produce alongside his partner Dan Shotz (Jericho, Black Sails).
Casting began on the project yesterday, with an open casting call for the titular character.