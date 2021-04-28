Co-Writer Confirmed for ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series

Yesterday, Discussing Film revealed that Jonathan E. Steinberg (Black Sails, The Old Man) has been tasked with writing the Percy Jackson series alongside original author Rick Riordan.

Rick’s wife Becky Riordan has now confirmed this on her personal Twitter account, as seen below.

Was holding off talking about this because I don't want you all to bother these people. Our talented & fabulous collaborators are busy working on our show! Be assured though as much as #BlackSails proves they understand adventure, as parents they understand kid friendly too! https://t.co/0jbu98Aw9h — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) April 28, 2021

Along with writing, Steinberg will executive produce the series which is planned to run a total of five seasons. He will produce alongside his partner Dan Shotz (Jericho, Black Sails).

Casting began on the project yesterday, with an open casting call for the titular character.

Related