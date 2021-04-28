Matt Lanter Says He’s Not Done Playing Anakin Skywalker Just Yet, Teases Future Projects

Once you join the Star Wars universe apparently you’re a part of it for life. If Hayden Christensen’s highly anticipated return as Darth Vader in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series isn’t enough proof, then maybe comments made by Clone Wars star Matt Lanter might convince you.

In a recent interview with EW, Lanter said that despite the series’ ending last year he’s still been involved with some projects over at Lucasfilm Animation. He says:

“There’s some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I’ve been a part of some things I can’t talk about yet. You’ll see Anakin again…I never quite put [him] down, whether I’m doing a video game or something new for Lucasfilm Animation.”

More than likely the main project that fans could see Lanter’s Anakin return in is The Bad Batch, especially with the timeline of the show being so close to the ending of The Clone Wars. However, from the sound of things the possibilities are endless.

Ashley Eckstein, who voiced Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm’s animated projects also recently said that she’d be down to return for future projects too, despite Rosario Dawson’s casting as the character in the live action series. And considering that Christensen and Lanter play the same role – and considering just how much more there is to reveal about Ahsoka’s character – I’m pretty sure Lucasfilm is okay with that.

