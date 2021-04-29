Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise To Reopen Summer 2021 With All New Scenes

It looks like there will be two major Jungle Cruise openings this summer. The major motion picture, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will be released to theaters on July 24th, 2021, and, it was announced today that Disneyland’s updated Jungle Cruise attraction will reopen with all new scenes sometime this summer.

Disneyland’s President, Ken Potrock, made the announcement on the D23 podcast released today, April 29th.

We reported earlier that the Jungle Cruise attraction would be seeing major changes throughout the experience, with Disney removing a number of problematic and culturally offensive scenes. These changes will be made in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the main difference is that Walt Disney World’s version will remain open as the changes occur slowly, overnight, one day at a time. While Disneyland’s version will remain closed when the park opens on April 30th, so the Imagineers can finish the upgrades.

Read: Disney Parks Reveal Big Changes Coming To Jungle Cruise Attraction

Potrock did not give a specific date for the reopening, only saying that it would be this summer. The Jungle Cruise is an opening day attraction that was designed in part by Walt Disney. The ride features animatronic animals along with cast members acting as skippers, filling the journey with a long list of pun-filled ‘dad jokes.’

The changes within the ride will not affect the general overarching ride concept or experience, the racist imagery being removed will be replaced with even more detailed and advanced animatronics. Disney has released concept art for this overhaul, but, with a summer 2021 relaunching, it won’t be long until we will see the changes in person.

Related